New era for Loewe: What the Proenza Schouler duo brings to the brand

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the founders of New York-based luxury fashion house Proenza Schouler, are taking over the creative reins of Loewe. The Spanish luxury brand is already finding new creative captains a week after Jonathan Anderson announced his departure. What can we expect from McCollough and Hernandez for Loewe?

McCollough and Hernandez are responsible for founding the fashion house Proenza Schouler in 2002. They headed the creative design department from its inception until the end of January. The creative duo's departure from the New York fashion label put them on the list of possible replacements that LVMH would consider for the creative overhaul of Loewe. McCollough and Hernandez will take over the creative direction on April 7, 2025, but there is no information yet on when the designers will present their first collection for Loewe.

From founders of Proenza Schouler to new creative directors of Loewe

As we wait to see how they will apply their creative talent and inventiveness to the Madrid fashion house, and how they will lead and stimulate a new chapter of the historic Loewe with that vision and talent, for now we can only rely on the careers that McCollough and Hernandez have built at the helm of Proenza Schouler. A more than remarkable career, considering that in 23 years they have managed to consolidate the New York firm into a new symbol and icon of luxury. All this thanks to a balanced mix of refinement, elegance and innovation in design, with which McCollough and Hernandez are now trying to reach new heights as the new creative directors of Loewe.

McCollough and Hernandez founded Proenza Schouler in 2002, with the joint graduate collection they presented as the perfect culmination of their education at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York. They released this collection under the combined names of their mothers' maiden names. This collection became the foundation and first collection of Proenza Schouler, and was purchased in its entirety by the exclusive Barneys New York department stores.

This brilliant and successful start in the fashion world has been confirmed year after year, with the designers gaining more and more recognition from both the public and critics each season. As a testament to their growing recognition and importance within the fashion world, McCollough and Hernandez have received five awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) over the years, including the 'Designer of the Year' and 'Accessory Brand of the Year' awards. These awards reflect the talent they are now bringing to Loewe, with the aim of creating a new and vibrant chapter for the fashion house, building on the legacy and legacy that Jonathan Anderson has made during his almost twelve years at the helm. A challenge that will see McCollough and Hernandez, as new leaders in all creative aspects of Loewe collections, including women's and men's ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, also tackle the development of menswear. Until now, this had not been the focus of the creative direction of Proenza Schouler, which has remained an exclusively women's brand to this day.