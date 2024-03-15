Next Beauty CEO reportedly exits

The chief executive officer of Next Beauty, Amanda Scott, is understood to have stepped down from the role in pursuit of other opportunities.

Her departure comes nearly five years on from her initial appointment at the British retail giant, during which time she was credited with overseeing the company’s first steps into the beauty realm.

In place of the helm position, Scott is believed to have now taken on a number of advisory roles at other beauty brands, according to Retail Week, which initially reported the news.

Prior to joining Next, Scott had served in a slew of similar leadership roles at the likes of Marie Claire Beauty, where she was CEO; John Lewis, where she was head of buying women’s, accessories and beauty, among other roles; and Debenhams, where she oversaw branded womenswear and designer buying.

Next first set about establishing a physical beauty offer in 2020, introducing beauty and home concept stores to the UK market as a mark of expansion in the retailer’s beauty business.

Prior to this, the retailer already sold a number of beauty brands on its own ecommerce site, and had been snapping up small label brands to build on its portfolio in the category.