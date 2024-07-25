Nike appoints chief information officer

Cheryan Jacob has been appointed to the role of chief information officer (CIO) for Nike, a position the US sportswear giant created this month to support its global engineering team, as reported by Bloomberg.

Jacob is trained in both technology and business, having started his career in India as a computer architecture and hardware engineer. In 2004, he joined the American University of Wisconsin-Madison as a research assistant in Biostatistics and Data Modeling.

Jacob has over eight years of experience at the American technology company Microsoft, where he supported the company's global network, among other things. Before that, he worked as chief technology officer at a 'stealth' [a company that has not yet gone public, ed.] private investment company in the US city of Dallas.

His new role as CIO will include “simplifying, standardising and modernising Nike's platforms, developer experience, cloud, information security and technology operations,” according to his LinkedIn page.