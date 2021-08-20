Nordstrom makes merchandise team changes

Nordstrom has made some major merchandise team changes. Most notably, Debbi Hartley-Triesch, the former Northwest regional manager and a 30-year veteran of Nordstrom, has been promoted to general merchandising manager of beauty and accessories. She succeeds Gemma Lionello, who will be stepping into the role of Northeast regional manager at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores.

Lionello is moving to Washington, D.C. after her husband received a new job opportunity. Pari Sanayei, currently Nordstrom’s Northeast regional manager, will see her role expanded to include the Northwest as well.

Nordstrom has seen a serious of major executive changes lately, including naming Farrell Redwine their new chief human resources officer, and Alix Box their senior vice president and regional manager of Nordstrom Canada. In March of last year, Erik Nordstrom was named sole CEO.