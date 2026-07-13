Nordstrom taps Brooke Bobb as fashion director

Nordstrom Inc. has announced editor Brooke Bobb as its next vice president and fashion director. Bobb, who previously worked as fashion news director at Harper's Bazaar in New York City, will cover all fashion categories of the American department store chain, reporting to chief merchandising officer Jamie Nordstrom.

The former editor will be in charge of collaborating with merchant leaders, partnering with brands, attending global fashion events, supporting key industry moments and serving as a fashion and trend media spokesperson on behalf of the company. She will also oversee the organization's seasonal fashion direction across physical stores, online, and in marketing.

Bobb has worked at Vogue, The New York Times Style Magazine, Elle Magazine, and The Huffington Post. She will officially join Nordstrom in August, succeeding Rickie De Sole, who left the company last spring.

“We're thrilled to welcome Brooke to Nordstrom. Brooke has a strong combination of editorial credibility and commercial instinct. She understands how people discover and engage with style today, and how to translate that into something meaningful for our business. We believe her vision will elevate how we show up for our customers, our brand partners, and our teams," Jamie Nordstrom said in a statement.

Bobb is joining Nordstrom during an exciting year for the company, which is celebrating its 125th birthday this year.