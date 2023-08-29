NYX Professional Makeup names new global brand president

Digitally native makeup brand NYX Professional Makeup, part of the L'Oréal Group, has promoted beauty veteran Denée Pearson to global brand president, effective September 1.

Pearson succeeds Yann Joffredo, who has served as the global brand president since 2018 and has been tasked with driving NYX Professional Makeup's global business growth with a focus on its “professional-grade” affordable cosmetic products, while also continuing to evolve the brand into a powerhouse entertainment brand with digital-first innovations.

With more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry, Pearson joined NYX Professional Makeup in 2019 as the senior vice president of global brand innovation, leading the global marketing, product development, artistry and social media teams.

Under her leadership, the brand revamped its innovation strategy, resulting in a new portfolio of high-quality products, including best-selling and TikTok famous products like Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color, Fat Oil Lip Drip, and Brow Glue.

Pearson and her team were also instrumental in propelling NYX Professional Makeup into a new category known as the beauty "brand of entertainment," landing some of the biggest partnerships with top Hollywood studios, including Netflix's ‘Casa De Papel,’ Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ and Warner Bros. Discovery's ‘Barbie The Movie’.