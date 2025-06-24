Oakley names Travis Scott as chief visionary

American eyewear brand Oakley, based in Southern California, has appointed rapper, producer and entrepreneur Travis Scott as its chief visionary to “reimagine the future” of the brand.

In a statement, Oakley said Scott has been a “huge driving force on Oakley’s cultural renaissance,” by wearing the Oakley brand and integrating its eyewear and logo into his post-apocalyptic tour wardrobe on his record-breaking Circus Maximus tour.

Oakley has signed a multi-year partnership with Scott and will work closely with the rapper and his Cactus Jack team to push “the boundaries of design, innovation, and cultural impact to new heights”.

The move to appoint Scott as chief visionary is the starting point of a new chapter in Oakley’s 50-year legacy “of making the unconventional feel inevitable,” added the sports performance eyewear and accessories brand.

Caio Amato, global president of Oakley, said: “Today marks a bold new chapter in Oakley’s history as we proudly welcome Travis Scott as our chief visionary - a title that speaks to creativity, belief, and purpose, to forge something that’s not only different - it’s defining.”

Rapper Travis Scott to “reimagine the future” of the Oakley brand

The partnership will see Scott and his Cactus Jack creative team working with Oakley’s team to create new campaigns, reimagine Oakley’s classic catalogue of styles, and offer perspective on Oakley’s future eyewear and apparel, featuring some of Scott’s on-stage tour favourites.

In addition, Oakley and Scott will create totally new eyewear styles together and introduce collaborative apparel through Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand lens.

CJ x Oakley 'Day Zero' poster pack Credits: Oakley

Commenting on his new role, Scott added: “I’m inspired by what people think can’t be done. It’s about pushing culture and reworking ideas to see how far they can go.

“Oakley’s design game is next level, and I had to be part of that. We’re building something that blends legacy with the future - this is just the beginning.”

To celebrate the partnership, three ‘Day Zero’ items will be available on Scott’s website, “riffing on classic sunglass marketing materials”. The limited drop also includes a 3-poster pack and two apparel pieces “offering an early glimpse” into what’s coming from the collaboration.

Scott is the latest global artist to move into the eyewear game. On June 9, J Balvin unveiled a new design-focused line in partnership with high-performance sunglasses, goggles and eyewear brand Revo, called ‘Nrgy by Revo’.

Oakley Meta glasses campaign Credits: Oakley

The news follows Oakley teaming up with Meta to deliver a brand-new category of performance AI glasses. The Oakley Meta glasses combine the brand’s signature design DNA and bold aesthetics with Meta’s cutting-edge technology, complete with a built-in camera, open-ear speakers integrated into the frames, and an IPX4 water resistance rating.