Obermeyer names new CEO to drive brand evolution

American ski and outdoorwear brand Sport Obermeyer, founded in Aspen in 1947, has named Kris Kuster as its new chief executive officer as the brand targets a new vision for women and year-round expansion.

Kuster, formerly chief executive officer of Mammut Sports Group AG and X-Bionic, succeeds Obermeyer’s founder, Klaus Obermeyer, who is the oldest living company president at 105 years old.

In a statement, Obermeyer said Kuster was chosen as he brings a “sharp focus on operational excellence and forward-thinking strategy” to the 78-year-old mountain lifestyle brand and will support the brand’s evolution focused on year-round growth and women’s outdoor performance.

Commenting on the appointment, Klaus Obermeyer said: “For over 75 years, my passion has been helping people and families experience the joy of the mountains through thoughtfully designed gear.

“As we look to the future, it’s time for fresh leadership to carry that mission forward. Kris understands our heritage, shares our love for the outdoors, and brings the vision and experience to lead Obermeyer into its next great chapter.”

Obermeyer positioning itself to become a year-round premium outdoor sports brand

Kris Kuster, chief executive officer of Obermeyer Credits: Obermeyer

At the heart of the new chapter will be evolving Obermeyer from a legacy winter sports brand to a year-round, premium outdoor sports company. This will include a new direction led by two speciality capsules for spring/summer 2026 focused on the female outdoor participant as well as a strategically positioned everyday collection, each designed to merge “Obermeyer’s deep alpine heritage with fresh, modern utility and outdoor lifestyle appeal”.

Kuster said: “This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Obermeyer. Our team is energised to build on our incredible legacy while expanding our relevance across seasons, categories, and consumer segments - with a renewed focus on women and innovation.

“We’re investing in the future, and our commitment to premium design and performance has never been stronger.”

Obermeyer implementing price increases to offset US tariffs

The American ski brand also announced it would be implementing “a slight price increase” on some products coming for autumn/winter 2025 to offset recent government-imposed tariffs and navigate what it calls a “volatile trade and manufacturing landscape”.

Kuster added: “This decision was not made lightly. Tariffs have placed new financial strain on US companies like ours that rely on global supply chains. These adjustments allow us to continue delivering quality without compromising the integrity or innovation of our product.”

In addition, Obermeyer has announced the promotion of Kalin Tegman to director of sales and named Lilly McSwain as customer service manager.