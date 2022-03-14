Olivier Rousteing confirmed as the next Jean Paul Gaultier couture guest designer

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing has been confirmed as the next designer to take over Jean Paul Gaultier couture, following in the footsteps of Glenn Martens and Sacai’s Chitose Abe.

In a series of posts on the official Jean Paul Gaultier Instagram account, Rousteing was seen taking selfies and photographs at the brand’s headquarters in Paris.

Rousteing said: “I know you know. So excited and proud to be the new guest of Jean Paul Gaultier next couture show. Get ready for July, you will be part of my journey.

“Imagine all what we gonna do. Share with me your fav moments of JPG and let’s build this new haute couture together.”

Gaultier presented his final couture show in 2020 and announced a strategy based around inviting a new designer to “reinterpret the codes of the house” and continue his couture vision.

Rousteing will present his vision of Jean Paul Gaultier couture during Paris Haute Couture Week, autumn/winter 2022, which runs from July 3 to 7.

“So proud to be his guest and learning as much as I can the incredible craftsmanship and cuts @jeanpaulgaultier,” Rousteing added on his own Instagram account. “Can’t wait for everybody to see what we are doing with your team.”