Omnes appoints former Alexander McQueen executive as managing director

London-based B-Corp womenswear brand Omnes has named Alessandro Pane, former chief operating officer at Alexander McQueen, as its new managing director, following record sales in Q1 2025.

In a statement, Omnes said the appointment to expand its senior team follows an “exciting first quarter” for the independently owned brand, which reported a 400 percent increase in year-on-year sales both online and across retailers.

Panes has extensive international experience; he was global chief operating officer and managing director of operations for Kering-owned Alexander McQueen from 2017 to 2022. Before this, he worked as chief supply officer at Richemont-owned Dunhill.

He has been brought on to support Jordan Razavi, founder and chief executive of Omnes, on its international expansion and retail roll-out push, including the opening of a Central London flagship and an additional two stores by the end of the year, as well as expansion into the US through a wholesale partnership.

The physical retail expansion includes the opening of its first physical pop-up at Selfridges’ Trafford Centre store this month. The 210-square-foot boutique focuses on the brand’s event dressing, formalwear and bridal collection.

Omnes has been stocked on Selfridges' website for almost a year, and its growing digital sales have led to ‘The Occasion Boutique by Omnes’ within the department store.

The womenswear brand is currently selling through its Spitalfields store in London and through retailers such as Selfridges and John Lewis, and has plans to be live across 10 retail partners by the end of 2025, including an expansion into the US with American luxury retailer Nordstrom in June.

Omnes campaign image Credits: Omnes

Omnes names new MD to drive international expansion and retail roll-out

Razavi, who founded Omnes in 2021, said: “2025 is already turning out to be a pivotal year for the brand as we double down on our strategy for growth through international expansion and physical retail roll-out. We are continuing to grow sales and channels in the UK, and intend to open another three stores by the end of the year, including a Central London flagship.

“Our goal is to make sustainable clothing desirable and accessible to all, and through our retail plans with partners like Selfridges, we’re able to reach more customers with this ambition. We’re building out a strong team to support our business goals, and the appointment of Alessandro is testament to this.”

On his new role, Panes added: “I see so much potential in Omnes and feel I’m joining a young brand with big ambitions at a very exciting time in their journey.

“I look forward to working alongside Jordan and the team to build brand awareness outside of our core audience and continue to sustain and accelerate our sales growth.”

To support the brand's expansion strategy, Omnes recently moved to a new office and studio space in London’s Farringdon to accommodate the growing team. It estimates that it will have a headcount of 60 by the end of the year.