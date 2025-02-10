OTB Group appoints Andrea Rosso as Sustainability Ambassador

OTB Group has named Andrea Rosso as its Sustainability Ambassador, underscoring its commitment to sustainability through its “Be Responsible, Be Brave” strategy. In his new role, Rosso will focus on expanding sustainability initiatives both internally and externally, aiming to embed a responsible mindset across the company and its global supply chain. This appointment reflects the group’s ongoing effort to promote sustainable practices within the fashion industry while driving innovative solutions.

Andrea Rosso’s appointment builds on his notable achievements as Sustainability Ambassador for Diesel, a role he has held since 2020. During his tenure, Rosso led key initiatives, including Diesel’s partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on a circular economy project. He also spearheaded collaborations with supply chain leaders to develop collections with an increasingly sustainable and innovative approach. Known for his ability to fuse creativity with a forward-thinking perspective, Rosso has actively promoted sustainability education and a collaborative ethos, encouraging both internal teams and external partners to embrace a greener future.

“Andrea has extensive experience in the field of sustainability, an extraordinary vision, and a deep passion for this topic,” said Renzo Rosso, Chairman and Founder of OTB Group. “His life is permeated by this philosophy, which translates into authentic and ongoing commitment. He is able to combine creativity with a strong forward-thinking orientation and has long been our point of reference in the mission towards a better world.”

In his new capacity, Andrea Rosso will collaborate closely with OTB’s sustainability team to implement group-wide initiatives, working across brands like Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, and Viktor&Rolf. He will also focus on innovation in materials and treatments, partnering with research and development teams to bring new, sustainable solutions to market. Rosso will continue in his current role as Sustainability Ambassador and Creative Consultant at Diesel, where he has driven significant progress in integrating sustainability into the brand’s creative and operational processes.