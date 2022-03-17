Paco Rabanne fashion names new general manager

Paco Rabanne fashion house has confirmed the appointment of Nadia Dhouib as its new general manager.

Dhouib has strong experience in buying, merchandising and retail and previously served as managing director of Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées. She will report to Vincent Thilloy, chief brands officer for Paco Rabanne and Jean Paul Gaultier, which are both owned by Spanish fragrance and fashion group Puig.

In a statement, Puig said that Dhouib will succeed Bastien Daguzan, who after five years at the helm of Paco Rabanne fashion is leaving the company at the beginning of April “to pursue a personal project”.

“Daguzan and Puig have mutually agreed to part ways,” the company added. “Both parties remain close and are proud of the strong development of the Paco Rabanne brand during this period.”