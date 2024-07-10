Palomo Spain wins National Fashion Design Award

Spanish fashion designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo, known for his contemporary genderless fashion label Palomo Spain, has been awarded the National Fashion Design Award 2024 by the Ministry of Culture in Spain.

Paloma was recognised by a jury for managing to “assert his own vision within the fashion design sector, giving voice to inclusion, diversity and advocating for new formats of artistic expression through a disruptive proposal”.

The jury, chaired by Carmen Páez Soria, Undersecretary of Culture, also noted that since his first collection in 2016, the designer has established himself as one of the “most prominent designers in the Spanish fashion sector,” and has contributed “to the transformation process of the fashion design ecosystem with a characteristic aesthetic: irreverent, baroque and bold”.

The accolade, which has previously recognised Teresa Helbig, Ángel Fernández Ovejero, Ana Locking, Antonio Alvarado and Miguel Adrover, is worth 30,000 euros.