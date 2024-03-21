Pandora names new chief commercial officer

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has promoted Massimo Basei to chief commercial officer (COO), effective from April 1.

Basei, who is currently chief of retail operations, has been promoted to COO to support Pandora’s growth strategy Phoenix and to drive “operational excellence across Pandora's more than 100 markets,” explained the jewellery brand in a statement.

As CCO, Basei will take responsibility for Pandora's nine market clusters. He will also continue to oversee the company's retail excellence function, e-commerce, partner relations, merchandising, omnichannel network and omnichannel operations.

Alexander Lacik, chief executive of Pandora, said: “As we continue to execute the next phase of our Phoenix strategy, we are consolidating responsibility for commercial operations and our clusters to set us up for further success.

“Massimo’s track record with Pandora over the past 13 years has been unmissable and I’m certain we’ll go even further in delivering world-class customer experiences under his leadership.”

Basei, an Italian national, joined Pandora as country manager for Italy in 2010. Since then, he took on additional responsibility to lead commercial operations across all Pandora’s markets in Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa before being promoted to chief of retail operations in 2023.