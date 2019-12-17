Pandora names new chief marketing officer

Jewellery brand Pandora has appointed seasoned luxury and FMCG executive Carla Liuni as its new chief marketing officer.

Liuni, formerly vice president of global marketing and communication at Bulgari, will join Pandora in March 2020 and has been tasked with leading the jewellery brands global marketing and brand building.

As chief marketing officer, Liuni will report to Pandora chief executive Alexander Lacik and serve on Pandora’s executive leadership team. Current interim chief marketing officer Jesper Damsgaard will transition to a new role after a handover the jewellery brand added.

Pandora said in a statement that Liuni brings a “successful track record of driving growth in global brands across luxury, premium and mass-market businesses” with her roles at Bulgari, and as general manager for Procter and Gamble's Prestige division, which included fragrance, makeup and skincare brands such as Dolce and Gabbana, Gucci and Hugo Boss.

Commenting on the appointment, Lacik said: “As part of our turnaround programme, we are significantly stepping up our marketing investments and have just relaunched our brand to improve relevance for consumers.

“Carla has a unique profile which combines mass-market brand building with the ability to create the aspirational and desirable worlds of luxury goods. She is a passionate and energetic leader, and I am very happy she will take this critical role in our leadership team.”

Liuni, added: “Pandora is a leading global brand that touches the lives of millions of consumers with a unique proposition. The company is now on an incredibly exciting transformation journey to drive brand relevance as the centrepiece of its turnaround, and I look forward to joining the team and contributing.”