Parlux fragrances has named Lori Singer as president

Parlux Ltd, which develops fragrances for fashion brands Jason Wu, Pierre Cardin and Kenneth Cole, has appointed former Coty executive Lori Singer as its president, effective immediately.

In her new role, Singer will lead the next phase of the company’s growth, through the strategic direction of Parlux, including the development and innovation of its existing portfolio of brands, as well as the acquisition of new licenses.

Singer, is highly regarded executive in the beauty industry, and has previously held key positions at Coty, including Group VP Global Marketing and was instrumental in building successful global fragrance businesses for fashion designers including Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, Balenciaga and Nautica. Most notably, Singer was responsible for the growth strategy and success for Marc Jacobs Daisy and its fragrance collection where the global business tripled under her leadership.

"Lori is an incredibly strong, intuitive and talented leader with proven success in building prestigious global fragrance businesses," said Stephen Nussdorf, executive chairman of Perfumania Holdings Inc in a statement. "With a keen eye for emerging trends and building strategic partnerships, I look forward to the exciting new opportunities she will uncover as she leads the company through its next phase of growth.”

Commenting on her new role, Singer added: "Having worked with some of the most iconic designers in the industry, I am thrilled to be able to leverage my strengths in strategic brand building, licensing and consumer insights to guide Parlux' prestige fragrance collections.

"There is tremendous opportunity to maximize Parlux' existing franchises and expand the vision of the company to include unique fragrance collaborations and take the company to the next level.”

Parlux LTD, a division of Perfumania Holdings Inc., designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including, Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu.

