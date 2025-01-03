Parsons Benefit to honour Sephora’s Artemis Patrick

Sephora North America president and chief executive officer Artemis Patrick will be honoured at the 76th annual Parsons Benefit taking place in New York on May 20.

The Parsons Benefit is an annual celebration of the role fashion, design and the arts play in today’s world and honours what it calls “visionary figures” in fashion, business, design, and philanthropy that embody the university’s commitment to creativity, innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

The 2025 celebration will see Patrick, who is responsible for maintaining Sephora’s position as the number one prestige beauty omni-retailer in North America, presented with The Parsons Table Award, which recognises individuals who have made a noteworthy impact on the design industry and its influence across beauty and retail by championing social innovation and creativity.

Past honourees include Donna Karan, Rihanna, Jason Wu, Vera Wang, Olivier Rousteing, Pharrell, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tory Burch, and Gucci’s Marco Bizzarri.

Yvonne Watson, executive Dean of Parsons School of Design, said in a statement: “We are pleased to recognise Artemis Patrick, president and CEO of Sephora North America. Every year, Parsons seeks to honour leaders who are creating a positive impact within the design industry and the world at large, and Artemis’ work at Sephora reflects those values.”

Commenting on the honour, Patrick added: “Being a part of Sephora and the larger beauty industry, celebrating and cultivating expression, innovation, and creativity is integral to the continued evolution of this beautiful community.

“Parsons is leading the way in educating and helping to shape the next generation of creatives and I’m energised for what the future holds and honoured to be a part of this journey.”

Gena Smith, chief human resources officer at LVMH Inc. and Mazdack Rassi, co-founder of Milk, will serve as the Parsons Benefit co-chairs. This year’s Parsons Benefit will also include a presentation of student work from the BFA Fashion Design program at Parsons.