Parsons School of Design appoints Anne Gaines as executive dean

New York City university The New School has appointed Anne Gaines, interim dean of the School of Fashion at Parsons and an associate professor of contemporary art practice, as executive dean of Parsons School of Design.

In her new role as executive dean, Gaines will serve as Parsons’ principal academic and strategic leader, overseeing the curriculum, financial and resource management, fundraising and partnerships, and administration and culture.

Gaines, who is described as “an accomplished and respected higher education administrator, scholar, and professor,” succeeds Yvonne Watson, who will be taking on a new role for the university.

Joel Towers, president of The New School, said in a statement: “Anne brings an exceptional record of shaping and leading important innovations for Parsons to this role, and has served throughout her tenure as an innovative and dedicated leader, administrator, and mentor to our students, faculty, and staff.

“Her strength as a leader and depth of experience as a scholar, artist, and changemaker comes at a crucial moment for Parsons as we continue to advance the extraordinary possibilities of our academic community. I am delighted to welcome Anne to her new role.”

Gaines joined the Parsons faculty in 2000 and has taken on many leadership roles over the past two decades, including as interim dean of the School of Fashion, associate director of Parsons First Year Programme, director of Parsons Scholars Programme, and dean of Parsons School of Art, Media, and Technology from 2012 through 2020.

Commenting on her appointment, Gaines added: “I’m thrilled to be named Executive Dean of Parsons School of Design and am deeply honoured to lead one of the top art and design schools in the world.

“As a proud Parsons alumna, I am committed to the bold mission and vision of the school. I look forward to working with our exceptional students, faculty, and staff to help shape the next generation of leaders in art, design, and other creative professions.”