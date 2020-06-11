Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario steps down

Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario is spending her last day today in this capacity at Patagonia. This was announced by the company in a statement on Wednesday. Until a successor is found for Marcario, COO Doug Freeman will lead the transition. Whether Marcario will remain in an advisory capacity for the company and what her future plans are has not been disclosed.

”After twelve years with the company, Rose Marcario is stepping down from her role as Patagonia’s president and chief executive officer effective June 12, 2020. She was instrumental in leading the company through the most prosperous time in its 47-year history, and she has been recognized by global leaders for her success in advocating and advancing climate and environmental policies,” said the company in the statement on its website.

Marcario makes way for the next generation at Patagonia

According to Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard, he and Marcario had been planning her departure and handing over the baton to the next generation for a while, targeting the end of the year. “When this pandemic hit, and the focus quickly turned to reimagining the company for the future, Rose felt the team that would carry our work forward should lead this transformation,” said Chouinard according to Fast Company.

Since joining Patagonia as CFO in 2008, Marcario has been instrumental in streamlining the company's supply chains and production and eliminating waste and unnecessary packaging. She also helped develop new technologies such as recycled down and Yulex natural rubber wetsuits and increased the company's commitment to the environment.

Together with Chouinard, Marcario launched several initiatives to promote and develop climate and environmental policies, including Patagonia Provisions, a company for regenerative organic food with the aim of changing the way food is grown. Together with the Rodale Institute and family business Dr. Bronner, she developed the Regenerative Organic Certification, the highest standard for workers' and farmers' rights, animal welfare and regenerative soil practices. With WornWear, the company created an e-commerce market for used products and with Patagonia Action Works a digital hub for environmental activists.

“Rose has grown our advocacy efforts in ways I could never have imagined. With Rose at the helm, we are leading an overdue revolution in agriculture, challenging this administration’s evil environmental rollbacks, growing a movement to increase voter participation in our elections and raising the bar on building our product in the most responsible manner possible,” commented Chouinard in the statement.

Before joining Patagonia in 2008 as CFO, Marcario worked in the private equity sector for 15 years. She received a bachelor of science degree in business and finance from the University of Albany and an MBA from California State University in Los Angeles.