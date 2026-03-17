Pattern appoints former Amazon executive to drive European growth

Pattern, which accelerates brands on global e-commerce marketplaces by leveraging proprietary technology and AI, has named David Jennison as managing director, Europe, to support the group’s growth in the region.

Jennison has more than 15 years of experience in e-commerce expansion across the UK and Europe, including leadership roles at Amazon, where he steered the global expansion of a VC-backed AI logistics scale-up. He also founded an e-commerce consultancy that he later exited after supporting top retail brands across European marketplaces.

As managing director of Europe, Jennison has been tasked with leading Pattern's European growth agenda, partnering with global brands to deliver high‑performance commerce solutions powered by data, operational excellence, and technology, while attracting and developing top talent “to fuel the business”.

His appointment strengthens the e-commerce accelerator senior team “at a pivotal stage of growth,” adds the company, while also underscoring its commitment to support brands on digital marketplaces across Europe.

Brett Bardsley, chief international officer at Pattern, said in a statement: “David’s appointment represents a significant step forward in our mission to drive high‑performance growth for brands across Europe.

“He brings a proven track record for driving measurable performance, alongside impressive experience scaling ecommerce and technology ventures, and turning emerging technologies like AI into measurable commercial impact. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him".

Commenting on his new role, Jennison added: “Brands are operating in a rapidly evolving landscape, with AI now driving major shifts in consumer behaviour, operational efficiency, and growth strategy.

“Pattern is at the forefront of helping businesses harness these advancements, turning technology into a real competitive advantage. I’m eager to bring my experience to our European clients and help them seize the opportunities ahead.”

Pattern’s platform utilises more than 46 trillion data points and advanced machine learning models to optimise and automate every lever of e-commerce growth, including advertising, content management, pricing, logistics and fulfilment, forecasting, and customer service. Hundreds of global brands rely on Pattern’s e-commerce acceleration platform to drive profitable growth across more than 60 marketplaces, including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart.com, Target.com, Ebay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre.

Last year, the group were tapped to accelerate Authentic Brands Group’s marketplace growth for its brands, including Reebok, Champion, Quiksilver, and Juicy Couture.