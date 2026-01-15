Paul Costelloe names fashion house successor

British and Irish fashion brand Paul Costelloe has announced that William Costelloe will continue the family’s legacy as creative director, succeeding his late father, who passed away in November 2025.

William Costelloe, who has been design director at London-based Paul Costelloe for the past seven years, will now lead the development of all the brand’s collections moving forward. His first collection as creative director will officially open London Fashion Week on February 19.

Costelloe has worked “hand-in-hand” with his father to develop the brand's seasonal catwalk collections for several years, and will continue to infuse “creativity, quality and craftsmanship” into the brand laid down by his father for more than 40 years.

Alongside his father, Costelloe also led the design and development of collections with the brand’s retail and licensing partners globally, including ready-to-wear womenswear and menswear, homeware, bridal, children’s occasion wear, bags, and accessories.

William Costelloe named creative director of Paul Costelloe

Commenting on his appointment, Costelloe said in a statement: “My father taught me to see fashion through the eyes of an artist; to respect materials, the process, the people. “I am honoured to be continuing his legacy, and I approach this role with determination, gratitude, and excitement for what lies ahead for the Paul Costelloe brand.”

Costelloe, who received formal training in womenswear design and textiles at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan, also holds an undergraduate degree in fine art from London’s Camberwell College of Art and a master’s from Chelsea College of Art in London.

He is known for his expertise in colour and material, as before working in the family business, he worked as a print and textile designer for Portuguese bedding manufacturer Piubelle and homeware producer Matceramica. He also worked as a visual merchandiser for Milan department store La Rinascente, where his late father also worked early in his career.

Paul Costelloe (centre) at the finale of his brand's runway show. Credits: Paul Costelloe.

Paul Costelloe leaves behind a lasting legacy in British and Irish fashion

The legendary founder, Paul Costelloe, was an influential figure within Irish and British fashion and passed away in November at the age of 80, following a short illness. Born in Dublin, the designer served as the personal designer to Diana, Princess of Wales, for more than a decade, and remains the only designer to have shown at every London Fashion Week since its inception.

The British Fashion Council described him as “a much-loved and long-standing figure in British fashion”.

The organisation behind London Fashion Week added: “His collections consistently radiated an energy and style that celebrated joy, elegance, and the art of dressing up for any occasion. “Paul Costelloe was a dedicated supporter of the British Fashion Council over his more than 40 years of presenting on the catwalks of London Fashion Week. His creativity, warmth, and vision will be profoundly missed, and our thoughts are with his family.”

The Paul Costelloe brand encompasses a wide range of collections, including womenswear, menswear, bags and accessories, homeware, jewellery, eyewear, and children’s occasionwear.