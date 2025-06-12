Paul & Joe announces new chief executive officer
French fashion house Paul & Joe (P&J) has named Marie-Emmanuelle Demoures as its new chief executive officer. The company recently announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post.
Since joining P&J in March 2025, Demoures worked closely with founder Sophie Mechaly. As the new chief executive officer, she is responsible for the brand's strategic development and international growth plans.
Demoures is a graduate of the Institut Français de la Mode. She has over 15 years of experience in the ready-to-wear sector. Previously (from October 2023 to March 2025), she was the chief executive officer at French brand Elise Chalmin. At P&J, she will lead the operational teams, aiming to strengthen the brand's appeal and reach a wider international audience.
Founder Mechaly said of the appointment: “I am very happy to welcome Marie-Emmanuelle to this adventure. Her strategic vision, product knowledge and sense of brand positioning will help Paul & Joe enter a new phase.”
Demoures said on LinkedIn that she was honoured by her new role: “It is with pride, dedication and passion that I take on this challenge. Paul & Joe pieces have always held a special place in my wardrobe.”
P&J was founded in 1995 by Sophie Mechaly and is known for its feminine silhouettes, vintage influences and French flair.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com