Paul & Joe announces new chief executive officer

French fashion house Paul & Joe (P&J) has named Marie-Emmanuelle Demoures as its new chief executive officer. The company recently announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post.

Since joining P&J in March 2025, Demoures worked closely with founder Sophie Mechaly. As the new chief executive officer, she is responsible for the brand's strategic development and international growth plans.

Demoures is a graduate of the Institut Français de la Mode. She has over 15 years of experience in the ready-to-wear sector. Previously (from October 2023 to March 2025), she was the chief executive officer at French brand Elise Chalmin. At P&J, she will lead the operational teams, aiming to strengthen the brand's appeal and reach a wider international audience.

Founder Mechaly said of the appointment: “I am very happy to welcome Marie-Emmanuelle to this adventure. Her strategic vision, product knowledge and sense of brand positioning will help Paul & Joe enter a new phase.”

Demoures said on LinkedIn that she was honoured by her new role: “It is with pride, dedication and passion that I take on this challenge. Paul & Joe pieces have always held a special place in my wardrobe.”

P&J was founded in 1995 by Sophie Mechaly and is known for its feminine silhouettes, vintage influences and French flair.