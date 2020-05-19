Paul O’Regan joins Toshi as chief commercial officer

Former chief executive at Galvan, Paul O’Regan has been named as the chief commercial officer at Toshi, the retail company that offers in-store services directly to the customer, at home, on-demand.

O’Regan has been acting as a strategic advisor to the company for the past three months and will assume full-time responsibilities immediately in the newly created role of chief commercial officer, as Toshi seeks to “capitalise” on what it calls “tremendous growth” since its launch in 2017.

He will join chief executive, Sojin Lee and chief operating officer, Alex Henderson Russell on the executive team.

Commenting on his new role, O’Regan said in a statement: “Toshi is redefining the retail landscape, and I believe that the at-home services that Toshi provides will become standard, and the new norm of shopping, in the immediate future.

“My focus will be on working closely with luxury and retail brand partners to fully maximise their KPIs and strategic goals – to enhance their customer service experience, to optimise their inventory, reduce their returns, increase AOV and to drive significant revenue. Toshi essentially provides a new activation channel for our partners, at home and on-demand.”

O’Regan started his career in mergers and acquisitions on Wall Street, before joining Ralph Lauren, initially on the buying team, before switching to marketing and communications. He has since held several executive positions at Gucci Group, Oscar de la Renta, Burberry, and AllSaints. During his time as chief executive of London-based womenswear evening brand, Galvan, he oversaw a 5X growth in revenue, launched the bridal and accessories lines, opened the New York operations and took the brand into profitability for the first time.

Sojin Lee, who founded Toshi, added: “I have known Paul for many years, and he has a proven record at some of the world’s best brands. He immediately recognised the vision and market opportunity of Toshi, while he was at Galvan, and I am thrilled that someone of his experience and calibre is joining our executive team. We are well-positioned to scale the business in terms of brand partners, end consumers and new geographical markets.”

Toshi was launched in 2017 to provide the last mile solution for luxury and retail brands. Its services include Wait and Try, Size Up / Size Down, Try Before You Buy, Inspire Me and Pinning and Fitting. Currently, Toshi is available to customers in London and New York through more than 30 partner brand websites and retail stores, including Chanel, Erdem, Galvan London, Roland Mouret, Huntsman and The Webster New York.