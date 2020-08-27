Peerless Clothing International appoints new president

Peerless Clothing International has announced that Dan Orwig will take over as president of the company on September 14.

Orwig succeeds John Tighe who left the company earlier this month.

Peerless Clothing CEO, Alvin Segal, said in a statement: “Dan has worked closely with Peerless for many years. We are excited to have him join our executive team. With Dan's strong track record working across the retail marketplace, I am confident his leadership will position Peerless well for the future.”

Orwig commented: “Peerless has always inspired me by how they react and capitalise on market trends. As the leader of men's tailored apparel, no one does it better. It's exhilarating to now have the opportunity to be part of this first-class organisation.

“Peerless has a dynamic team with years of proven success. I'm looking forward to working with them to help position the company for continued growth. I want to thank Mr. Segal and the management team for considering me for this position.”

Orwig will be leaving his current role as group president of men’s apparel for Itochu Prominent USA.