Pentland Brands appoints new chief operating officer

Pentland Brands, which owns sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands including Speedo, Berghaus, and Ellesse, has appointed Abhy Thomas-Joseph as its new global chief operating officer (COO).

Thomas-Joseph joined Pentland Brands in 2012 and has held numerous roles, including global IT director in 2018, where he helped the company grow its digital sales by 40 percent and significantly increase its reach and engagement. He then joined the executive team in January 2022 as president – Asia Pacific, responsible for leading the brand, commercial, and operational teams across the region.

In his new role as COO, Thomas-Joseph will be responsible for the company’s global operating model and future-proofing its supply chain and logistics operations. He will also continue to lead the Asia Pacific region.

Thomas-Joseph replaces Jon Godden, who is leaving the business in June after 16 years.

Commenting on the appointment, Chirag Patel, chief executive officer at Pentland Brands, said in a statement: “Abhy will take ownership of our global operating model and ensure we’re set up to be simpler and more efficient in how we work with our customers, suppliers and partners.

“He’ll also build strategic vendor partnerships, drive vendor led innovations, future-proof our supply chain and logistics operations, and use data and technology to power business growth. This is a natural transition for Abhy given his existing global responsibilities and leadership impact in the organisation.”

Pentland Brands owns Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Endura, Ellesse, and Mitre. It is also the UK licensee for Kickers and has a joint venture partnership for Lacoste footwear. Its products are available in over 190 countries and are sold either directly by group companies or are represented by licensees and distributors.