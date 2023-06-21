Pentland Brands names new chief finance officer

Pentland Brands, which owns sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands including Speedo, Berghaus, and Ellesse, has named Graham Burridge as its new chief finance officer.

Burridge, who joins the company in August, has over two decades of experience in the consumer and retail sector, has held controllership roles, financial planning and analysis roles, and finance directors roles in various companies, including Apple, Disney Licensing and Disney Stores, where he was European chief finance officer before becoming chief executive.

In his new role, Burridge will take on the global responsibility of the Pentland Brands finance function, shaping the financial strategy and driving business performance. As a member of the Pentland Brands executive team, he will also be helping the business deliver its ambitious business strategy and market growth plans.

Chirag Patel, chief executive officer at Pentland Brands, said in a statement: “Graham has a remarkable track record in delivering transformation and growth. This, along with his comprehensive industry knowledge, makes him an invaluable addition to our exec team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Burridge added: “I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining Pentland. They have a brilliant portfolio of brands and a fantastic leadership team with big ambitions. I'm looking forward to meeting the teams and working together in delivering portfolio growth, driving business success, and making a positive impact.”