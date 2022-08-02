Pentland Brands names new director of creative

Pentland Brands, which owns sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands including Speedo, Berghaus, and Ellesse, has named Paisley Wright as its new director of creative.

In a short statement, Pentland Brands said that Wright, who will join the business in mid-August, will lead “ambitious plans to transform the Pentland Creative Agency (PCA) into a digital-first in-house content agency”.

Wright built her career at BBH London, where she spent 17 years creating work for global brands such as Levi’s, Matalan, Absolut, Costa Coffee and The Guardian. More recently, she worked at the creative agency Portas as deputy managing director.

In her new role as director of creative at Pentland Brands, Wright will be responsible for building “a world-class culture of creativity” that values innovation, bold ideas and brilliant execution to drive how the brands communicate and engage with their consumers. This will include embracing digital-first storytelling that can be used throughout the marketing funnel.

Commenting on the appointment, Penny Herriman, chief marketing officer at Pentland Brands, said: “Paisley is passionate about product and brand storytelling and understands retail and how to elevate the omnichannel consumer experience. She’s a terrific addition to our leadership team and I’m confident that she’ll inspire and lead the creation of highly engaging work that gets our brands talked about for all the right reasons.”