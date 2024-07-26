Pierre Cardin owner Michael Röther dead at 61

German fashion business Röther Group is mourning the loss of its co-founder Michael Röther, a shareholder of Röther Beteiligungs GmbH who died suddenly yesterday evening, the group announced on Friday. He was 61 years old.

"We are not only losing a prudent and intelligent person at the head of our company, but also a friend and a role model," said his brother Thomas Röther. "I am sure that I speak for all employees of the Röther Group in this regard. I will also personally do everything in my power to continue running the business in the spirit of my brother."

Michael and Thomas Röther took over the company from their parents in 1996, which started as a fashion store in Schwäbisch Hall, and developed it into the current operator of the Modepark Röther retail chain with more than 50 locations in Germany. The business graduate was also responsible for the takeover of the Ahlers brands Pierre Cardin, Baldessarini, Otto Kern and Pioneer Jeans last year, and is currently responsible for the Adler Modemärkte GmbH brands.

"We are all still shocked and deeply affected by the terrible news that reached us so unexpectedly this morning," said Fabian Messner, managing director of Röther Beteiligungs GmbH. "Nevertheless, we will now use all our strength to keep the company stable and in line with Michael's wishes. We believe we are well positioned to do this."

Michael Röther leaves behind his wife and a son.