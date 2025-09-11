Pierre La Tour steps down as Ferragamo CFO

Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. and chief financial officer (CFO) Pierre La Tour are parting ways.

La Tour will step down from his post to "pursue new professional opportunities in another business sector", Salvatore Ferragamo announced on Thursday. He submitted his resignation, effective 26 September.

Ferragamo veteran takes over finance department

Paolo La Morgia will take over the role of CFO on an interim basis. He will take over the preparation of the company's financial and sustainability reports for the time being.

La Morgia has been with the Ferragamo Group since 2010, where he was first involved in the fashion group's initial public offering (IPO), according to the company website. Since then, he has held various positions within the company. From September 2019 to July 2024, he was active as group internal audit director. In 2022, he also took on the role of tax risk officer. Since last year, he has held the roles of group planning & control director and group risk & internal control director.

Prior to Ferragamo, he worked for Deloitte as a manager in consulting in the "Global Financial Service Industries" division. He began his career as an auditor at the auditing and consulting firm in 2004.