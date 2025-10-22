PO.P appoints Gwynn Milligan as non-executive director

Swedish childrenswear brand PO.P, known for its durable children’s clothing and outerwear, has appointed experienced fashion executive Gwynn Milligan as a non-executive director.

In a statement, PO.P said the appointment adds “significant retail and sector-specific expertise,” to its board to support its “continued growth and international expansion”.

Milligan has more than 30 years of international retail experience, having held senior leadership roles across EMEA, North America, Australasia, India, and Brazil. Most recently, she served as chief executive of British childrenswear retailer JoJo Maman Bébé, leading the company through a significant digital transformation. Before this, she held key commercial and leadership positions, including commercial director at Asos and managing director of fashion at JD Sports.

Johan Conradsson, acting chairman of the board at PO.P, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Gwynn Milligan to the PO.P board at this pivotal moment in our brand’s evolution. With her proven track record of driving digital transformation, international expansion and commercial growth at leading children’s and fashion retailers – including her recent success at JoJo Maman Bébé – Gwynn brings exactly the strategic know‑how we need as we accelerate our growth in the UK and beyond.

“Her expertise in scaling retail operations and building customer‑first brand propositions means we are now better equipped than ever to convert PO.P’s premium heritage into measurable market growth.”