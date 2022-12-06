Prada appoints new Group CEO

Prada on Tuesday announced Andrea Guerra is to be recommended as CEO of the Prada Group. The Italian luxury group's portfolio of brands include Prada, MiuMiu, Carshoe, Church’s and Marchesa 1824.

In a statement Prada said Mr Guerra will recommended to take the role at the Group’s board meeting on 26 January 2023. Miuccia Prada is to remain Creative Director of Miu Miu and Prada (the latter together with Raf Simons) and Board Member.

At the Annual Shareholders Meeting for the approval of the 2022 financial statements, Patrizio Bertelli will be recommended as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Prada S.p.A. and Paolo Zannoni will be recommended as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Prada S.p.A. and, at the same time, Chairman of Prada Holding S.p.A..