Prada names new group communications director

the company appointed christopher bugg their group director.

In his new role Bugg will be overseeing communications strategies across all of Prada's brands. Prior to joining Prada, Bugg was global digital communications director for Louis Vuitton. In addition, he has also served as the global vice president of digital marketing at Calvin Klein.

The primary focus of Bugg's new job will be to accelerate Prada's digital marketing strategy. Like almost every fashion brand, digital has become one of Prada's main focuses for the start of this decade. The company recently tapped Oracle Retail Cloud services to help analyze current market trends across its stores to improve their marketing strategy.