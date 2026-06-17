Primark adds new director of womenswear design

Value fashion and lifestyle retailer Primark has appointed Keiron Birch as director of womenswear design to shape the future creative direction for the retailer’s collections.

In this newly created role, Birch, who has more than 20 years of experience in fashion, will lead Primark’s womenswear design teams across fashion, footwear and accessories, shaping the creative direction for all womenswear collections and products.

The move is part of the retailer’s ongoing investment in its women’s offering, which includes the new Primark Scene collection aimed at younger shoppers and the expansion of its elevated contemporary collections.

In a statement, Primark said that Birch has a “strong track record” of shaping contemporary fashion and driving standout design, having previously worked with brands including Calvin Klein, where he served as vice president of European design, and Tommy Hilfiger, where he was a senior creative director of men’s and women’s Hilfiger denim. He was also vice president of design for Ruehl women at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Primark looking to elevate womenswear with new design director

Primark Scene collection Credits: Primark

Mary Lucas, trading director of womenswear at Primark, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kieron to Primark. We believe our womenswear offering proves shoppers can get great quality style across both trends and timeless pieces at Primark prices, that look and feel great.

“Kieron’s experience and passion for consumer trends and style will make him an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to strengthen our overall womenswear offering across the full design spectrum, including fit, material and how it performs when our customers wear and wash it”.

Commenting on his new role, Birch added: “I’m excited to join Primark at such a pivotal time for womenswear and the Primark business. I really believe in Primark’s value-led approach, and that people shouldn’t have to pay more to look and feel good. I see great opportunity in combining value with style, to deliver everyday basics and trend-led fashion at a price people want.

“I’m looking forward to joining the team and building on the strong foundations of affordable fashion that Primark is known and loved for, to help drive the next phase of growth for the business.”

Founded in Ireland in 1969, Primark is now an international fashion retailer with more than 480 stores across 19 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East.