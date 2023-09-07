Primark promotes Damien O’Neill to vice president of US retail

Value retailer Primark has promoted Penneys' Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland head Damien O’Neill to the newly-created role of vice president of US retail, where he will oversee its 20 stores in the country.

O’Neill will relocate to the US, where he will be based in Primark’s US regional office in Boston, joining the US leadership team supporting the retailer’s ambitious store expansion programme, as it plans to open 60 new stores in the US by 2026.

As part of that expansion plan, Primark has opened three new US stores this summer in Green Acres Mall in Long Island, New York, The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and at Crossgates Mall in Albany, New York. Its next US store opens on September 7 in Arundel Mills Mall, Baltimore, Maryland.

Fintan Costello appointed head of Penneys Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Primark’s commercial manager Fintan Costello replaces O'Neill as new head of Penneys Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to lead the retailer’s 250-million-euro investment programme in the country, which includes the development, relocation and refurbishment of its stores and the opening of a new distribution centre in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, next year.

Fintan Costello, head of Penneys Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland Credits: Primark

Fintan has been with Primark for over 30 years and most recently led projects for Primark’s global commercial team, based in Arthur Ryan House, Dublin and previously worked for eleven years in Primark’s German and Austrian operations as an area manager and then commercial manager. He has also served in a variety of roles at Primark in Spain and the UK, as well as previously holding the general manager role at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street in Dublin.

Commenting on the promotions, Lorraine Culligan, group director of people and culture at Primark, said in a statement: “I want to congratulate Fintan and Damien on their new positions – both have played a pivotal role in driving Primark’s continued success in Ireland and abroad. The love that the Irish public has for Penneys is now being replicated across the Atlantic where US customers are really responding to our unique offering, and Damien is the ideal person to bring that Irish passion and oversee our growing US business.

“Fintan has a wealth of retail experience during his tenure at Primark and is a great fit to lead our Irish business and home market. I wish them both the best of luck in their new roles.”