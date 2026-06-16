Pronovias appoints new chief financial officer, following its acquisition by Cap Capital

Madrid – Following the acquisition of Pronovias by British investment group Cap Capital via a pre-pack administration deal, the bridal fashion company has just announced the appointment of economist Luis Müller Heiberg as its new chief financial officer.

Müller is leaving his roles as a lecturer, independent auditor and consultant, which he has held since stepping down as chief financial officer of the Icelandic supermarket chain Overseas in Spain in early 2020. The economist now joins Pronovias as its new chief financial officer. With this appointment, Cap Capital begins to form its own team to lead the bridal fashion company. Pronovias is set to open a new and decisive chapter in its history and development following the British group's entry as the new majority shareholder. This move coincides with the upcoming execution of the new strategic plan for Pronovias' growth and consolidation. The main key points of this roadmap have already been announced. It is scheduled to be officially presented on September 8.

In this 'phase 0' context, ahead of the new roadmap's implementation, Pronovias states that the company is strengthening its corporate and financial structure. This is to prepare for its new chapter with the appointment of Luis Müller as the new chief financial officer of Pronovias. In this role, he will be responsible for leading Pronovias' global financial strategy. He will oversee key areas such as financial planning; treasury; management control; financing; reporting; profitability analysis; and financial support for the company's transformation and growth initiatives. Through these tasks, he will actively and effectively contribute to consolidating Pronovias' international leadership in the bridal fashion sector. He will also reinforce the efficiency of its operational model and accelerate its growth in priority markets, following the guidelines of its new strategic plan. These guidelines include promoting the brand's value as a company with a “strong heritage, global reach and historical link to Barcelona”.

“I am joining Pronovias with great enthusiasm and a sense of responsibility,” stated Luis Müller, the new chief financial officer of Pronovias, in a statement shared by the bridal fashion company's current management. “Pronovias is a company with a unique history, international recognition and great growth potential, and building on this heritage, my goal will be to help strengthen the organisation's financial stability, support its operational transformation and promote a sustainable, orderly and long-term growth strategy.”

With over 25 years of experience in finance

Müller holds a degree in economics and business administration from the Complutense University of Madrid and has over 25 years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, corporate finance, management control, auditing and business transformation, according to Pronovias' management. He has built his professional career by holding various representative and responsible positions in both educational institutions and national and international companies across sectors such as retail; distribution; healthcare; technology; and financial consulting. His notable roles include over four years, from 2005 to 2009, as a financial consultant for the consulting firm Isavia; over three years, from 2009 to 2012, as head of business development for the Spanish technology company Woxter Technology; over two and a half years, between 2014 and 2016, as chief financial officer and director of business development for Clínicas Zurich; and over three years, between 2016 and 2020, as chief financial officer for Spain of the Icelandic supermarket chain Overseas.

Additionally, Müller has a well-established career as a lecturer. He has held this role for decades at academic institutions such as the Carlos III University of Madrid, where he was a professor of Financial Management and Business Administration for over 18 years, from 1994 to 2012. He continues to teach there today, having served as an associate professor of finance since 2020. He combines these duties with his position as an adjunct professor at IE Business School, a role he has held since January 2021.

“His appointment comes at a key moment for Pronovias, which is beginning a new phase of transformation and growth following the entry of Cap Capital as a key shareholder,” added the bridal fashion company. “In this context, the company continues to strengthen its management team with profiles focused on execution, financial discipline and the development of a solid, sustainable international roadmap aligned with the brand's global potential.”

In summary Pronovias has appointed Luis Müller Heiberg as its new chief financial officer, marking the beginning of a new era under the ownership of Cap Capital.

Müller will lead Pronovias' global financial strategy, focusing on planning, treasury, management control and supporting growth and transformation initiatives.

With over 25 years of experience in finance and a strong academic background, Müller will work to consolidate Pronovias' international leadership and accelerate its growth in priority markets.