Puma appoints Dennis Schröder as managing director Europe

Herzogenaurach-based sportswear company Puma has appointed Dennis Schröder as managing director Europe.

Schröder will take on his new role from August 17 and will report to chief commercial officer (CCO) Matthias Bäumer, Puma announced on Thursday. He takes over the European business from Javier Ortega, who will “step down from his position” in August.

“With his strong combination of brand and retail expertise, European and international management experience, and his deep understanding of the sports industry, Dennis has the ideal profile to lead the Europe region at Puma into the next phase of strategic development,” said Bäumer.

Former Snipes CEO moves to Puma

The new head of Europe brings extensive international leadership experience in sports, omnichannel retail, sales and team sports, according to the Herzogenaurach-based company. He joins from Snipes, where he succeeded the founder of the Cologne-based streetwear retailer, Sven Voth, as CEO at the beginning of 2024. Prior to that, he was general manager Europe for Snipes for almost a year. At the end of March, it was announced that Samuel Deichmann would take over the leadership of the retailer.

Before his time at Snipes, he worked for the digital sportswear retailer 11teamsports and for sportswear companies Nike and Puma. He is now returning to his former employer, where he held various sales positions between 2010 and 2015.

“Returning to Puma, where I started an important part of my career, feels like coming full circle,” said Schröder. “I look forward to building on Puma's great history, strong global presence and clear identity in sport and culture.”