Puma names new general manager of sportstyle

Sports company Puma has appointed Lionel Telega as the new general manager of its largest business unit sportstyle, with immediate effect.

Telega, a French national, has been with Puma since 2004 and most recently worked as global director go-to-market. Before joining the sportswear brand he worked for Salomon and Porsche.

He takes over the role of general manager BU sportstyle from Maria Valdes, who became chief product officer and a member of the board of management in January 2023. In his new role, he will report directly to her.

Commenting on the appointment, Valdes said in a statement: “We are fully convinced that Lionel’s strong commercial background and valuable experience will contribute to further enhance Sportstyle as our largest growing business unit. I wish him all the best in his new position.”