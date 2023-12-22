Puma's creative director of basketball to exit as contract ends

Puma's creative director of basketball, June Ambrose, is set to depart from the sportswear brand by the end of 2023, completing her three-year contract that began in 2020.

Confirming her departure on Instagram, Ambrose expressed gratitude for her enriching experience with the Puma family and acknowledged the global audience appreciating her contributions. “I believe life is a sport and we play to win, thank you for those around the world that see, and feel my continued contribution, I see you too. The next chapter is as impactful as ever. The Juniverse is expansive and the journey continues.”

During her tenure, Ambrose significantly influenced the brand by introducing female-focused products and co-branded collections, skillfully merging the realms of performance, fashion, and functionality. Leveraging her background in styling and costume design, she played a pivotal role as the creative director when Puma returned to New York Fashion Week in September 2022. Her showcase featured unconventional pairings, such as combining a tuxedo jacket with jogging pants and a hoodie with a ball gown skirt tied together with padded parkas.

Ambrose's tenure coincided with the peak of the athleisure trend, blurring the boundaries between sportswear and everyday fashion. Puma, under her direction, played a significant role in shaping and contributing to this cultural shift by launching its inaugural basketball collection in 2021. In an interview during the collection's launch, Ambrose underscored her inspiration drawn from celebrating fearless and iconic female basketball players, emphasising their multifaceted roles beyond the court as wives, sisters, daughters, and friends.