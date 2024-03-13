Pura names new chief operating officer

Smart fragrance company Pura has named Patricia Coan as its new chief operating officer (COO) to support its continued growth and drive innovation in the industry.

Coan, previously Pura’s vice president of operations, will be responsible for the company’s end-to-end supply chain, including planning, sourcing, quality, and logistics.

The new appointment comes as Pura continues to expand its footprint and reflects its ongoing commitment to “providing cutting-edge products and exceptional customer experiences,” explained the company in a statement.

Coan has more than 25 years of experience and is an experienced supply chain professional with direct experience in almost every facet, from MRO purchasing, supplier quality/management, demand and supply planning, and MRP execution to inventory management.

In her previous role as vice president of operations at Pura, Coan was instrumental in enhancing processes, systems, and team dynamics within operations.

Pura was launched in 2018 and has quickly established itself as the number one smart home fragrance diffuser brand in the US. It has luxury partnerships and fragrance collaborations with Anthropologie, Capri Blue, and Nest New York.