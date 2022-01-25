Purdey appoints Simon Holloway as creative director

British brand James Purdey and Sons Ltd, specialists in shooting and countryside apparel, has named Simon Holloway as its creative director.

Purdey, owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont, holds three royal warrants, from Queen Elizabeth, the Prince of Wales and the late Duke of Edinburgh, and sells menswear, womenswear, shotguns, rifles, leather goods, accessories and gifts.

With the newly created creative director role, Purdey is looking to transform the heritage country brand into a complete luxury lifestyle brand for men and women, building up its apparel, accessories and lifestyle offering.

On his Instagram, Holloway said: “Today, I commence a new chapter with Purdey, in London, as their creative director. I’m humbled to have been appointed to this storied house.

“I am greatly inspired by the compelling archival heritage of Purdey and its core values of exquisite craftsmanship. I look forward to evolving the codes of the maison into a noble vision of design, luxury, innovation and timeless British sporting style.”

Holloway was most recently creative director of Agnona and has held senior creative roles at luxury brands including Hogan, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Narciso Rodriguez and Ralph Lauren.