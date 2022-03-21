Pure London to bolster jewellery with new appointment

Fashion trade show Pure London has appointed Andrew Martyniuk to the position of head of jewellery – fashion, to support the growth of the newly created Pure Jewel space.

Pure Jewel will showcase fine and precious jewellery, silver jewellery, and branded jewellery. There will be a focus on contemporary, ethical, and sustainable designers, such as Cartergore and Georgia Wang.

It will be a new separate destination within Pure London, joining the new floorplan edit at the event running from July 17 to 19, that will include womenswear, footwear and accessories, alongside the design lab and Pure Origin.

Martyniuk has been appointed to drive the development of the jewellery sector of the show, with a focus on attracting new and inspirational brands to Pure London. He will also work alongside key partners including the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) "to ensure the show delivers what the industry needs".

He has strong relationships within this sector, serving as commercial director at ITP Promedia, publisher of business-to-business magazines including Professional Jeweller, WatchPro and Lingerie Insight for six years. Martyniuk is also co-founder of The Jewellery Cut, a platform to elevate and support contemporary jewellery in the UK helping talented jewellery designers.

Commenting on his new role at Pure Jewel, Martyniuk said in a statement: “It is exciting to work with Hyve on Pure London and Pure Jewel to help push and promote jewellery brands and designers to a larger audience. Pure Jewel is a very exciting opportunity for jewellers as the show offers so much more than just jewellery.

“Its long-standing heritage and focus on fashion can really help open these jewellers up to a wider audience of retailers, influencers and press that they might not usually get to meet. Olympia is also a prime location and it will be exciting to see jewellery on show again at this famous location.”

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London, added: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the Pure London team, his knowledge and experience in the jewellery sector is second to none and he will be a great asset to the show.

“Pure London is renowned globally as the most inspirational and trend-led fashion trade show and we’re looking forward to the buzz of the show coming alive again at Olympia with much-loved brands and designers returning.”