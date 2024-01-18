Rag & Bone appoints new head of menswear

New York-based Rag & Bone has appointed German-born Robert Geller as its new head of menswear design.

Geller, who has worked at brands including Marc Jacobs and Cloak, has been with Rag & Bone since September 2023. He will present his debut collection for the brand for autumn/winter 2024 by appointment during men’s market in New York and Paris.

Andrew Rosen, chairman of the board at Rag & Bone, said in a statement on the CFDA website that Geller’s “creative vision will undoubtedly lead Rag & Bone towards a new and very exciting chapter. Rag & Bone has long been recognised for innovation and leadership in American menswear, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern cultural references.

“The brand’s authentic style has contributed to its pre-eminence in the American fashion scene, and I believe Roberts’s appointment gives us the opportunity to take the brand to the next level.”

Commenting on his new role, Geller added: “From its inception, I have been a fan of Rag & Bone and its menswear, which is rooted in quality and authenticity. I also believe that our customer wants to look his best without having to compromise on comfort.

"My objective with the collections is to introduce a renewed sense of ease and to evolve the beloved core pieces by incorporating refined and innovative fabrics into well-made clothes that will enable men to move through life confidently, matching the grit and edge of the New York City spirit.”

With regards to what to expect from his debut AW24 collection, Geller revealed that it will have a focus on “fit and overall silhouette,” adding that the brand is integrating the ready-to-wear collection with its Pursuit sportswear line, “while bringing a more fashionable side to the denim in a way that satisfies all of men’s wardrobing needs, celebrating comfort”.