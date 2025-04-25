Rapha hires new chief brand officer from Belstaff
The cycling brand Rapha appoints Jodie Harrison as chief brand officer.
Harrison announced her new position on LinkedIn on Friday. She stated that she had already been working for the British company as an external consultant since January, prior to her appointment in April.
Before that, she spent around three and a half years in various positions at the British outerwear provider Belstaff, most recently as chief brand officer. She also gained experience in communications, content and social media at companies such as the private members club Soho House, the online luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi, Inc and the US retailer Anthropologie. She is also the founder and chief creative of the London creative studio Fell & Scar.
