Raphael Heinold returns to S.Oliver Group

Raphael Heinold is set to return to the Rottendorf-based apparel company, S.Oliver Group.

Following recent rumours of his departure from his previous employer, R.Brand Group, it has now been confirmed that Heinold has secured a new position at the S.Oliver Group.

He will assume the role of senior brand director on August 1, a spokesperson confirmed to FashionUnited. The trade publication Textilwirtschaft had previously reported the news.

In this role, he will be responsible for the strategic development of the product portfolios for the S.Oliver Menswear, Baldessarini, QS and S.Oliver Kids brands. The objective is to work with the product and design teams to consistently translate each brand's identity into strong collections. This will involve further refining the product range and ensuring a clear, consistent product signature across all brands, the company stated.

Heinold will report directly to chief creative officer Julian Rellecke.

Back in Rottendorf

The appointment marks Heinold's return to his former company after eight years. According to his Linkedin profile, he previously held various positions there from November 2014 to early 2018, most recently as global product director for S.Oliver Red Label Women.

He then moved from Rottendorf to the Hamburg-based apparel group Tom Tailor Group, where he served as chief product officer for the Bonita brand for almost two years. Subsequently, he worked in various roles for the then Ratingen-based apparel group Esprit, a company he had previously worked for from mid-2009 to October 2014.

In September 2023, he took on his most recent role as CEO at R.Brand Group, part of the Röther Group. During his tenure, he also oversaw the change of ownership for the menswear brand Baldessarini, which was acquired by his new employer in May of this year.