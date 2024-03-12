Remake announces latest fellowship class

Commemorating Women’s History Month, non-profit organisation Remake has announced the new Remake Fellows Class of 2024, which consists of five accomplished fashion industry trailblazers: Vogue’s digital producer Cassandra Pintro, Tega Collective founder and fashion designer Niha Elety, Climate Diva founder Summer Dean, journalist Sophia Li and photographer and director Zoe Adlersberg.

During the year-long fellowship, Remake will train and educate the fellows by deepening their understanding of the issues within the apparel industry. It will also “arm them with the necessary tools they need to create positive change from the inside out due to the influence they have in their respective fields”.

Remake Fellows 2024 Credits: Remake

The Remake Fellowship, co-created with veteran model and activist Cameron Russell, was launched last year. The fellowship recipients range from models to casting directors, publicists and stylists, who have all been chosen because they believe that “it is through collective action that we all can disrupt the 2.5 trillion US dollars clothing industry and connect its biggest problems with viable solutions”.

Among last year’s 24 fellows were environmental activist Maya Penn, creative, stylist and publisher Francesca Burns, solar energy activist Grace Mahary, model Edie Campbell and sustainability champion Arizona Muse.

Remake Fellows 2023 Credits: Remake

“This year's cohort is filled with image makers – models, stylists, editors, publicists, producers, agents and influencers – who have a unique role to play in being able to make visible the future we want before it gets here, and in effecting change at the most resourced end of the supply chain. I am so grateful to the Remake community for graciously pulling up chairs at their table, inviting us to learn from and collaborate inside one of the most inspiring movements for a more just and sustainable fashion industry”, commented Russell about the first fellowship class.

“We are thrilled and humbled to collaborate with such an amazing group of women and we believe that together we can create systematic change in fashion from the inside out,” added Remake CMO Katrina Caspelich.

More information about current fellows and fellowship alumni can be found on the Remake website, as well as the recently launched Fashion Accountability Report 2024.