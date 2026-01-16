Represent names former Adidas Yeezy executive to lead North America

Manchester-based, British luxury streetwear brand Represent has appointed former Adidas Yeezy general manager Jim Anfuso as president of North America to lead “aggressive US expansion”.

Anfuso, a veteran of the footwear and streetwear industry, was most recently president of commerce at Complex Ntwrk. He is best known for launching and managing the Adidas Yeezy business, working directly with the now-controversial rapper to grow the Adidas x Yeezy business from 30 million to 1.8 billion US dollars in less than two years.

In a statement, Represent, founded by brothers George and Mike Heaton, said that Anfuso will join its executive leadership team to accelerate the British brand’s foothold in the US, which is currently the brand’s fastest-growing market.

“Anfuso brings a rare dual expertise in high-heat product strategy and operational infrastructure, a skillset honed during his tenure managing one of the most significant footwear partnerships in history,” added the brand. As president of North America, Anfuso will oversee all US operations, including retail expansion, wholesale partnerships, and the scaling of the brand performance category ‘247’. In addition, the brand will also leverage his deep experience in the footwear sector to refine Represent’s footwear strategy, a category the brand has identified as a key growth pillar.

Jim Anfuso joins Represent as president of North America

Paul Spencer, chief executive of Represent, said: “As we enter our next phase of global expansion, the US market represents our most significant opportunity.

“Jim’s track record speaks for itself. From the minute we met Jim, we knew he would be a great cultural fit with the wider leadership team and with George working side by side in our LA office. Jim’s ability to navigate complex operational landscapes while maintaining brand integrity is exactly what Represent needs right now.”

George Heaton, who is co-founder of the brand and serves as creative director, added that Anfuso was a leader “who understands both the culture of streetwear and the mechanics of a billion-dollar operation,” and that he was a “critical piece of the puzzle for the US business”.

Commenting on his appointment, Anfuso said: “Represent has achieved something rare: a hyper-loyal community that spans luxury, streetwear, and performance. The foundation George, Mike, and Spenny have built is incredible.

“My focus is now on operationalising that energy for the US market, building the infrastructure, the team, and the strategy to take us from a ‘cult favourite’ to a dominant market leader. We are going to execute with the same level of precision and ambition that defined my previous work in this space.”