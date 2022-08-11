Revlon names interim chief financial officer

Revlon has announced that Victoria Dolan is retiring as the company’s chief financial officer during bankruptcy proceedings and has named Matt Kvarda, managing director at professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal as interim CFO.

The US-based beauty company said that Dolan would be stepping down from her role as chief financial officer on September 30 to “ensure a smooth transition of her responsibilities,” with Kvarda taking up the interim role from October 1. He will report directly to Debra Perelman, Revlon’s chief executive officer.

“I want to thank Victoria for her tremendous dedication and numerous contributions over the past four years as part of our team and I wish her all the best in retirement,” Perelman said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have Matt on board and look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the restructuring process in the months to come.”

The news follows Revlon filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy in June amid liquidity constraints caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions, rising inflation and obligations to its lenders, as well as other global challenges.