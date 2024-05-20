Revlon names new chief people officer

Beauty brand Revlon has appointed Thernavia Rocker as its new chief people officer, replacing Ely Bar-Ness, who departs from her role as chief human resources officer next month.

Rocker joins the make-up brand on June 3 and has significant leadership experience in human resources, organisational transformation, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), corporate strategy and sustainability, and most recently served as Under Armour, Inc.’s chief people and transformation officer.

In addition to her role as chief people officer, Rocker will also play an advisory role in building Revlon’s ethnic hair care portfolio and report directly to chief executive officer Elizabeth (Liz) Smith.

Commenting on the appointment, Smith said in a statement: “Tchernavia brings extensive human capital management and leadership experience to our team at a critical time in our transformation.

"I am thrilled she is joining Revlon and am confident her expertise will be highly valuable as we continue to drive our next phase of growth.”