Revo strengthens global presence with new leadership appointments

Revo, a high-performance sunglasses, goggles and eyewear brand, has named key leadership appointments to enhance its presence in the UK, Ireland, Italy, France, Switzerland, the Benelux region, and Scandinavian to advance its global expansion plans ahead of its 40th anniversary.

In a statement, Revo said the appointments are part of a strategic shift in its global distribution model to establish closer connections with its customers and build a stronger global footprint as it looks to transition to direct distribution in several key markets.

The new leadership team includes the appointment of Gareth Evans as managing director for the UK and Ireland and Eric Gonguet as managing director for France, Switzerland, and Belgium.

Filippo Valentini has been named managing director of the Dido Agency for Italy, while Devi Huurneman has been appointed as the exclusive agent for the Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg).

In addition, Benedicte Bore and Thor Lien, principals of Sporty Outdoor, will oversee the Scandinavian market, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

Cliff Robinson, chief executive of Revo, said: "As stewards of Revo on the brink of its 40th anniversary, our mission is to write the next chapter of the brand's legacy while building on its remarkable heritage.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a talented group to our ever-growing team. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in these key markets reflect the potential of the Revo brand and our commitment to continued growth."

Revo adds that the markets were chosen for their “integral role” in its global growth strategy and marks a significant step in its long-term plans to reinforce its presence across all distribution channels, including sport, optical, and outdoor, as the only global independent brand in the market.

The move follows the brand opening its first US brick-and-mortar retail store in Manhattan’s SoHo district in New York City in March 2024.