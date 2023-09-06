Richemont launches beauty division, appoints new CEO

Richemont has launched a new beauty division, Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté, and appointed a CEO to head its new category.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Richemont said it hired Boet Brinkgreve as the newly created role of CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie. Mr Brinkgreve, a Dutch national, commenced the role on September 1st and reports directly to Johann Rupert, Richemont’s Chairman.

Mr Brinkgreve’s thirty-year career has been primarily in the chemicals, fragrances and flavour industries spanning the US, China and Europe.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Rupert stated: “Boet will establish and lead our new Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beauté to enable our six Maisons already involved in fragrance to reach critical mass in this highly competitive field, where scale is crucial. In partnership with the Maisons, and while respecting their unique high-end positioning, the platform will leverage resources across our Maisons to help develop the most refined creations and promising licenses.”

“Boet’s role will be instrumental in enabling our Maisons to reach their full potential in this dynamic market, broadening their clientele base whilst enhancing the Maisons’ capabilities to meet the needs of their highly discerning clientele. With his deep knowledge of the fragrance industry, prior success in driving new ventures, remarkable track record in building winning international teams and commitment to sourcing sustainable ingredients, I am convinced that Boet will prove to be a notable addition to the Group.”